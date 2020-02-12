National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $55.18 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

