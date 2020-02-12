National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.45. National Grid has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

