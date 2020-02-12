Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $298,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

