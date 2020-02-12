Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

