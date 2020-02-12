Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 793,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nautilus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 345,892 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nautilus by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nautilus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 385,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,314. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

