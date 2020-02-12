NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) Shares Down 21.8%

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) shares were down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), approximately 7,007 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.