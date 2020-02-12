NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,539. NCR has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

