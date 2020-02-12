NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
Shares of NCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,539. NCR has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.
NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.