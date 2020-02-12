NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.915-6.984 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.NCR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.
NCR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 80,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.
In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
