NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.915-6.984 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.NCR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

NCR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 80,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

