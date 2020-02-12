NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% to $6.92-6.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS.

NCR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. NCR has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

