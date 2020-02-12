Neil Kumar Sells 30,893 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares in the company, valued at $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,354,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $801,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

