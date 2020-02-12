Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKTR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 175,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,837. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 8,863 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $159,268.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,592 shares of company stock worth $1,377,033. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

