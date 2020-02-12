NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,346.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

