Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24, 497,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 695,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 187.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.