Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.81. 236,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,022. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

