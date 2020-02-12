Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NFLX opened at $373.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

