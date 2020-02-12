Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eiry Roberts Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52.

Shares of NBIX opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

