New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFE. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

