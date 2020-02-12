New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.81% of Q2 worth $70,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.19. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $451,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,653. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

