New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of AvalonBay Communities worth $68,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $224.61. 73,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,209. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

