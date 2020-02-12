New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $72.87 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $72,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

