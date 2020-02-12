New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.35 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,832 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Splunk worth $79,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 641.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $7,820,105. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

