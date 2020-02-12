New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 210,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Halliburton worth $85,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.