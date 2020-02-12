New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Public Storage worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $417,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 953.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 70.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage stock opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a one year low of $199.53 and a one year high of $266.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.