NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Buys 26,315 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,932.40.
NREF opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.20.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
