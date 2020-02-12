Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $18.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $133.25.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,363 shares of company stock worth $4,893,075. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.