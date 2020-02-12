Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

