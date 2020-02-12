Nexty (NTY) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $10,755.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03573597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00143948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

