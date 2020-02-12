Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nielsen worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 822,020 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 694,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 261,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 148,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

