Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 348,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,754. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.