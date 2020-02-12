NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 4,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NL Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

