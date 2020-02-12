Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noah from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NOAH stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 730,595 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 369,410 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 30.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 412,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

