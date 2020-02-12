Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.51. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 73,545 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAT. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

