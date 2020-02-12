Northcoast Research Comments on BRP Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $7,259,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.