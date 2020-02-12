Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

ASX:NST traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$13.73 ($9.74). The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.21. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of A$7.85 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$14.06 ($9.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$12.19 and its 200 day moving average is A$11.32.

In other Northern Star Resources news, insider John Fitzgerald 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

