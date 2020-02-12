Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$29.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$22.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.