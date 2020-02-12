Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,804. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

