NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report $677.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.00 million. NOW posted sales of $764.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Cowen began coverage on NOW in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

DNOW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 678,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.46. NOW has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NOW by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

