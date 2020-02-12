Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,732. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

