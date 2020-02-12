Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,157. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

