Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

NYSE:NXR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 18,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.