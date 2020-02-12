NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.20.

NVDA stock opened at $267.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.17. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $272.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

