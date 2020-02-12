O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

