Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Everbridge worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $91.10. 21,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,284. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.91.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

