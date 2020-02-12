Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

