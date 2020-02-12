Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 120,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. 246,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

