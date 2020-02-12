Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $904,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.47. 102,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.94 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

