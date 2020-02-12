Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,748,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 373,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,800. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

