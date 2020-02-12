Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.78. 45,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.