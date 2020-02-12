Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.11

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 10353628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

