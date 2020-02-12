Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,768. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

